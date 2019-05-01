Family of suspected shoplifter supports charges filed against Ladue officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - A Ladue police officer has posted bond after being charged with shooting a suspected shoplifter at a Schnucks store.

It was 8 days ago when Ashley Hall was shot once on the supermarket parking lot after police were called for a shoplifting incident.

The lawyer for the officer said she was devastated and by the mistake, she said she made. Travis Noble, the attorney for Officer Julia Crews said, “This nothing more than a tragic accident she feels horrible about this.”

Crews, 37, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony. If convicted she could spend one to seven years in prison. The prosecutor said an accident or not Crews broke the law when she fired her gun instead of her taser. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said, “It is our position the officer’s actions were reckless.”

Family members said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Ashley Hall remained hospitalized. They added when some of her five children visited her in the hospital they prayed and cried. Her mother said Ashley Hall cannot talk. Karen Carter said this about her daughter, “She’s on ventilation. She did wake up we saw her look at us today we have not communicated with our daughter.”

The family supported Wesley Bell and the charge he filed. Ashley’s father, Robert Hall, said, “I think he’s going to do a great job and take care of us.”

The attorney for Officer Crews said if she could she’d offer compassion to Ashely Hall. Travis Noble said, “She’d probably hug her from the standpoint of the mistake she made.”

Ashley Hall’s mother forgave the officer. Karen Carter added, “I’m going to pray for her and I’m going to pray for my daughter at the same time.”

Everyone seemed to agree on one thing, they all want to view any surveillance videos of the incident. Not only is there a criminal case, Bill Holland, the attorney for the Hall family, also plans to file a civil suit.

Wesley Bell said he hasn’t decided whether Ashley Hall will be charged with shoplifting.

The City of Ladue issued a statement. The mayor said they are heartbroken over the course of events in the last week. And, they are committed to learning from this incident.