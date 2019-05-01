First public meeting under new County Executive Sam Page

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday night was the first public meeting under new St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the St. Louis County residents got to speak their minds to the county council

There was no public comment allowed Monday night when the council named Sam Page to replace Steve Stenger. The public comments Tuesday ran for about two hours.

Some residents expressed they were happy Stenger was gone. Whereas other, speakers, brought up everything from Better Together, housing issues, and a citizens review board for police.

Page promised to show up and stay for the meetings, something Stenger did not always do.