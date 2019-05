Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Officers from several states are heading to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week.

The first stop for the group will be a ceremony at the Madison County Sheriff's office Tuesday, May 1 at 8:50 a.m.

The bicycle tour pays tribute to fallen officers and remembers their survivors. The ride also raises money for organizations that serve survivors and provide life-saving equipment to law enforcement agencies.

For more information visit: www.policeweek.org