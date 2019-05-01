WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Barr testifies on the Mueller Report

Man convicted of fatal stabbing in Missouri apartment

Posted 9:40 am, May 1, 2019, by
SEDALIA, Mo. – A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the stabbing death of a woman in a Sedalia apartment.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Pettis County jurors found Justin Lewis, of Lincoln, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the January 2018 death of 33-year-old Heather McClellan.

Sedalia police Officer Bradley Arnold says he found McClellan lying on the floor in a blood-soaked shirt, gasping for air when he responded. Emergency crews took her to a hospital where she died. Court documents say she had eight stab wounds and a slit throat.

The prosecution’s case focused on witness testimony and DNA evidence found on Lewis’ shoes. The defense said law enforcement conducted a “lazy, sloppy investigation.”

Sentencing is set for June 18.

