Money Saver – Live Nation sets $20 ticket deal starting today!
ST. LOUIS – It’s the return of live nAtion’S National Concert Week.
Get ready for 34 local concerts for $20 bucks each.
Tickets go on sale today at 11:00 a.m. through next Tuesday, May 7th at the stroke of midnight.
Whether you like hip hop, country, rock, metal music, Live Nation has it all, with each show for $20 dollars.
For more information visit: www.Ncw.Livenation.Com
See Full List Below:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17
Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18
The Who – Thursday, May 23
Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25
Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1
El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8
Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15
Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25
Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29
Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9
Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11|
Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12
Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15
Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21
Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25
Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30
Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31
Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1
Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4
Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9
KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10
Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11
Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18
Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23
Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31
ZZ Top – Friday, September 6
Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20