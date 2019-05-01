× Mother, son killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A mother and son were killed late Tuesday night in a north city neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

According to police, the murders occurred just before 11:50 p.m. in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue, located in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The victims were identified as an adult female and a juvenile male. Police did not reveal the victims’ ages.

Anyone with information on the murders is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.