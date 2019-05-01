× Officer charged with assault in shooting at Ladue Crossing Shopping Center

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Ladue police officer was charged Wednesday after shooting a suspected shoplifter outside the Schnucks grocery store at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell charged Officer Julia Crews with felony second-degree assault for the April 23 shooting.

According to Schnucks, employees stopped a woman as she tried to leave with items she didn’t buy. She snatched a few things, ran outside, and fell. A worker collecting carts outside, who did not know about the shoplifting, tried to help the woman but she struck the employee and ran off.

Officer Crews responded to the shopping center and encountered the suspected shoplifter. The officer attempted to arrest the woman but she resisted and ran off.

Crews shot the woman once in the torso. She was then taken to a hospital.

On Wednesday, the woman’s family identified her as Ashley Hall. They said she’s unconscious and not breathing on her own. Hall is a mother of 5.

Earlier this week, an attorney for Crews said the 37-year-old officer meant to use her Taser and not her firearm. Attorney Travis Noble called it a case of “weapon confusion.”

Crews has spent 13 years on the Ladue police force. She had been on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.

This was the first known police shooting for Ladue law enforcement.