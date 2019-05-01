Real Housewives of Wentzville help build homes affordable where families can thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County Women Build has partnered with 85 deserving families since 1997, offering a 'hand up' rather than a 'hand out.'

The Real Housewives of Wentzville has been the top fundraising Women Build team in St. Charles County, raising $13,400 for Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County!

The Women Build movement is organized and powered by women and men volunteers who come together from all walks of life to swing hammers and build secure, affordable homes where children and families can thrive.

"Raise a Glass to Raise a Roof" Happy Hour/Fundraiser

Friendship Brewing Company

Monday, May 8, 2019

5:00pm- 8:00pm