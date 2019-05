Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Shakespeare is probably one of the first to utilize the romantic comedy genre and Shakespeare In The Park returns to Forest Park May 29.

Executive Producer of "Shakespeare Festival St. Louis" Tom Ridgely talks about Shakespeare's Love’s Labors Lost and why many people enjoy it.

May 29th - June 23rd

Forest Park

46 Fine Arts Dr.