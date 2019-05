Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -A local stroke specialist says director John Singleton's death at age 51 from a stroke serves as an important reminder about the increased risk of stroke for African Americans.

Dr. Randall Edgell, director of the Stroke Program at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and SLUcare discussed why African-Americans are more impacted by stroke than any other racial groups within the American population

