SSM Health Medical Minute: New initiative to help “Stop the Bleed”

ST. LOUIS - Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. When more people know how to control bleeding in an injured person, it increases the chances that more people will survive injuries.

People can help save a life by knowing how to stop bleeding if someone, including themselves, is injured. We can’t control mass casualty events but we can help improve outcomes.

A public effort to educate individuals on how to help Stop the Bleed is being taught locally, to teach what to do to help save a life. The classes are taught by trauma surgeon Dr. Hartman and trauma coordinator Sarah Brown from SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake St. Louis.

Often times, trauma occurs and innocent bystanders can help before first responders or EMS arrives on the scene but they don’t know how. The classes teach how to put pressure on a wound, packing a wound and teaching basic ways to help slow or stop the bleed to help save a life.

“The course is designed for people over the age of 16 to teach basic principals that are easy to learn," Hartman said.

It’s something not many people think about until they are in a situation where they could help. The course takes about 45 minutes and is free.

The Stop the Bleed workshops teach various ways to control bleeding, whether you only have your two hands to use or whether you have a full trauma first aid kit available. SJ-LSL is holding them monthly.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​