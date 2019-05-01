St. Louis touring musician puts Blues-centric spin on ‘Gloria’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - It's become a familiar tune that's brought the St. Louis Blues together. And an altered version of Laura Branigan's 1982 hit "Gloria" has gotten the Recht family some social media love.

“I was actually on the road in Indiana playing a concert there and after there was a woman named Gloria who I was talking with. I was telling her about this phenomenon happening in St. Louis with our team winning the games and playing Laura Branigan's 'Gloria.' On my drive home I was thinking it would be so cool if there was a version specifically written for the Blues,” said musician Rick Recht.

Music is a way of life for Rick Recht. For 20 years, he's been a touring musician based in St. Louis, and a longtime Blues hockey fan.

“I wasn't surprised when I saw Rick playing around with 'Gloria,' the old version. The next morning Rick said, 'I think I got it.' I was like, 'Yup, here we go,'” said Elisa Recht.

An emotionally charged Game 3 victory brought the Recht family together between periods to put their spin on the new Blues song getting a second life after every team win.

“It was during the Blues game during the first and second period,” said Kobi Recht, Parkway Central student.

The impromptu "Gloria" has been getting some love on social media. The Laura Branigan song that was top of the charts for 36 weeks in 1982 is given a re-awakening with every win and some family fun for this musical quartet having a blast during this quest for a Stanley Cup.

"It’s been awesome seeing everyone sharing the song and laughing and commenting on Elisa's screaming at the end. It's really fun and it's fun to contribute to the fun and excitement going on in our town, period,” said Recht.