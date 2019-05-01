× Stars even series with Blues after 4-2 win in Dallas

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues lost their first game on the road during the 2019 postseason Wednesday, falling 4-2 in Dallas to the Stars, evening the best of seven series at two games a piece.

Four Dallas players had a goal a piece and goaltender Ben Bishop added 27 saves for Dallas.

Vladimir Tarasenko got the Blues off to an early 1-0 lead five minutes into the game as St. Louis capitalized on a Power Play. Dallas answered at the 11:23 mark with a Jason Dickinson goal. A controversial interference call on Tyler Bozak with just under three minutes left in the third period put the Stars on the Power Play, and with less than a minute left in the first, Dallas’ Jason Spezza scored to put the Stars ahead.

The Stars doubled their advantage in the second period, with the Blues taking on more penalties, including Binnington for roughing and slashing at the end of the stanza.

Rookie Robert Thomas added a goal with just over six minutes to play in the third but the Blues could get no closer and emptied their net with 2:45 left in the contest.

St. Louis had won its previous four road games in Dallas and Winnipeg.

The puck drops after 8:30pm Friday for Game 5 in St. Louis.