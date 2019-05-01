× Storm with tornadoes brings damage in southwest Missouri

OZARK, Mo. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado struck the Wheaton area in southwest Missouri during a storm that included other unconfirmed tornadoes and flash flooding from heavy rain.

The Monett Times reports a tornado on Tuesday damaged businesses, homes, trees and power lines near Wheaton. The tornado started in Stella and was on the ground for 12 miles until about 5 miles northeast of Wheaton. It had maximum wind speeds of 110 mph.

Other serious damage was reported in Miller, Ozark, Willard and Rogersville.

The weather service also confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Purdy damaged several outbuildings and trees. Law enforcement also reported brief touchdown of tornado 3 miles southeast of Exeter.

The only storm-related fatality was 59-year-old Robbie Turner of Ava, who drowned in flash flooding at a campsite near Ava.