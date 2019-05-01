Traffic updates: Rain and mist hit the morning commute for a slow motion start

Tim’s Travels: Grant’s Farm opens for 65th season May 3

Posted 7:11 am, May 1, 2019, by

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Friday, May 3 Grant`s Farm opens its gates for its 65th season and they are welcoming new animals.

Several new animal species included water buffalo, capybaras, and Patagonian Cavy. Tim Ezell was live at Grant's Farm with some of the beloved family-favorites, like goat feedings which no feature miniature cattle and sheep.

The farm will now be open on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and have extended hours will return May 17 through the end of August. During extended hours, Grant`s Farm will close Friday at 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit: www.grantsfarm.com

