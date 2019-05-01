Upgrade your Cinco de Mayo celebration with easy, authentic recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, a celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire in 1862.

Even though we’re north of the border, Cinco de Mayo is more popular here as people celebrate the Mexican-American culture. From parades to parties, it's the food that takes center stage.

Chef Aaron Sanchez, a judge on the Fox series ‘Master Chef’ and owner of the Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, joins Fox 2 live via satellite with tips on upgrading your Cinco celebration with easy, authentic recipes.