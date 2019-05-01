× Voluntary evacuation order issued in West Alton for projected Mississippi River crest

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Two to more than five inches of rain has fallen across the St. Louis region this week and unfortunately, we’re not done with the wet weather yet. Now, river communities once again must prepare for the worst.

On Wednesday, the mayor of West Alton, MO, St. Charles County Emergency Management, and The Rivers Pointe Fire District issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents. The town sits between the rising Mississippi and Missouri Rivers.

A crest of the Mississippi River at Alton is expected over the weekend at 35.5 feet, about 13 feet above flood stage. Officials say that level means there is a possibility of water over-topping the levee system. That crest would be the fourth highest all time.

Residents are being told to put their plans into action to protect their property and get people and pets out of harm’s way.

With the river higher than 30 feet, it is likely the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 will flood. MoDOT may need to divert traffic to the northbound lanes. Highway 94 and the east end of Harbor Point Road will also likely be underwater.

Communities all along the Mississippi River are expected to see major flooding, from Louisiana south to Chester. The Illinois and Missouri Rivers are forecast to reach moderate or major flood stage at many locations.

The region is forecast to see an additional one to two inches of rainfall this week, but if even more falls that could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. Remember, never drive through flooded areas.

