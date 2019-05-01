Win Tickets to Live Nation Concert Week

The return of Live Nation’s National Concert Week offers local concerts with $20 All-In during “National Concert Week”. Tickets are on sale while supplies last between Wednesday, May 1st at 11am through Tuesday, May 7th at 11:59pm.
The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy. The offer will be available locally for over thirty concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre.
The list of Live Nation Concert Week shows in St. Louis includes:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17
Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18
The Who – Thursday, May 23
Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25
Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1
El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8
Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15
Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25
Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29
Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9
Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11|
Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12
Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15
Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21
Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25
Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30
Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31
Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1
Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4
Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9
KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10
Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11
Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18
Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23
Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31
ZZ Top – Friday, September 6
Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20
Enterprise Center
New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8
The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8
Stifel Theatre
Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday, July 21
Peppa Pig Live! – Sunday, October 20