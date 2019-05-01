Win Tickets to Live Nation Concert Week

The return of Live Nation’s National Concert Week offers local concerts with $20 All-In during “National Concert Week”. Tickets are on sale while supplies last between Wednesday, May 1st at 11am through Tuesday, May 7th at 11:59pm.

The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy. The offer will be available locally for over thirty concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre.

Click here to see the complete list and purchase tickets starting at 11am on May 1st!

FOX 2 is giving away tickets to several of these shows every day, May 1st through May 7th including Dierks Bentley, El Monstero, Train & Goo Goo Dolls, Brad Paisley, Heart & Sheryl Crow, Mary J. Blige & NAS, Peter Frampton and Pentatonix!

The list of Live Nation Concert Week shows in St. Louis includes:

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17

Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18

The Who – Thursday, May 23

Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1

El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8

Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15

Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25

Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28

Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29

Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9

Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11|

Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12

Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21

Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25

Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30

Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31

Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1

Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4

Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9

KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10

Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11

Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17

Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18

Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23

Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31

ZZ Top – Friday, September 6

Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20

Enterprise Center

New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8

The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8

Stifel Theatre

Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday, July 21

Peppa Pig Live! – Sunday, October 20