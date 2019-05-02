Celebrate National Shrimp Day on May 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - National Shrimp Day is May 10, but you can start celebrating now at TGI Fridays's.

Mike Aleman and Adrea Jorgenson are here today to talk about the specials you can find at TGI Friday's to celebrate.

All you can eat shrimp is not available for a limited time and guests can get their shrimp coconut glazed, fried or glazed with whiskey.

Shrimp is the most commonly eaten seafood, so it's fitting that there's a day just to celebrate it.

Shrimp is also low in calories and has high levels of Omega-3, calcium, iodine and protein.

