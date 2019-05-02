Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you dine out tonight, you should grab a meal at one of over 100 local restaurants that are helping to fight against AIDS.

Dining for Life is celebrating 26 years, and James Lesch, Director of Development for St. Louis Effort for AIDS, and David Bailey, owner of Baileys' Restaurants, are in the studio with us to talk about it.

Dining Out For Life benefits St. Louis Effort for AIDS because over 100 local restaurants participating will donate 25% or more of their sales from the day.

For a complete list of restaurants, visit: www.DiningOutForLife.com/STL