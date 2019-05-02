General Motors explores expansion options at Wentzville plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - General Motors officials are expected to meet with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday to discuss a $1 billion expansion project at the company’s Wentzville assembly plant.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, the company is expected to request incentives from the state to help pay for job training and upgrades to the facility situated about 40 miles from St. Louis in St. Charles County.

The Post-Dispatch confirms that GM employs more than 3,500 workers at the facility, and has a payroll of about $236 million with a median wage of $81,000.

Parson has been pushing a two-pronged agenda that includes infrastructure improvement and workforce development. GM’s interest in incentives could become a pressure point in negotiations over the Parson’s proposed $22 million scholarship program for 16,000 Missouri adults seeking jobs in high-demand trades.