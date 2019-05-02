Griot Museum to host Prayer Breakfast for those affected by HIV/AIDS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Griot's current special exhibition: "Still We Thrive: The Neighborhoods of Fountain Park, Lewis Place, and The Ville" created by UMSL graduate students in collaboration with community members will host Interfaith Prayer Breakfast May 11th at 9:00 a.m.

The breakfast is part of the Griot`s 'Impact HIV/AIDS Initiative,' the Griot`s campaign to raise awareness about the impact of HIV/AIDS on St. Louis` African-American community.

The event will focus on the enduring legacy and little-known life and death of a 16-year-old African-American teenager in St. Louis, Robert Rayford. Rayford died in May 1969 of complications HIV/AIDS.

The event will include a buffet breakfast and prayers from spiritual leaders and AIDS scholar Theodore 'Ted' Kerr will share his work about Rayford, which has been featured in international academic journals and art publications.

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast for Those Affected by HIV/AIDS

The Griot Museum of Black History,

Saturday, May 11

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m