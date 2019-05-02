Life sentence for Missouri man who killed 4 elderly people

Posted 4:27 pm, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, May 2, 2019

Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing four elderly people nearly a decade ago.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentence Thursday for Keith Boyles, convicted of four first-degree murder counts in February.

Authorities say the 2010 killings in rural southeast Missouri were a “test” to determine if Boyles and accomplices were capable of violence ahead of a bank robbery plot. The robbery never occurred.

The victims were 80-year-old Gladys Piatt and her 77-year-old husband, Loyd; 81-year-old Edgar Atkinson and 69-year-old Bonnie Chase.

Spouses David and Melissa Youngblood are both serving in life in prison for first-degree murder. Their daughter, Chantale, was sentenced in April to 20 years in prison on four counts of second-degree murder.

Boyles is Chantale Youngblood’s former boyfriend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.