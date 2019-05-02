Making smart renting decisions

Posted 11:59 am, May 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Joining us in the studio today is Chris Thetford, from the Better Business Bureau, to talk about the red flags you should look for when renting a property.

While a great price with beautiful pictures might looking tempting online, it's important to do extensive research before you sign any papers.

It's also important that when you find a place, you know your rights and responsibilities as a tenant.

The Better Business Bureau has some advice for potential renters on their website.

 

