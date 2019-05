Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Joshua Osbun, a Neurosurgeon at Barnes Jewish, is in the studio today to talk about National Stroke Awareness Month and what you can do to prevent having a stroke.

80 percent of strokes are preventable. From eating right, to exercising, there are ways that people can take precaution.

Each year, almost 800,000 people experience a new or recurrent stroke. Strokes are also the fifth leading cause of death in the US.

For more information, visit: www.barnesjewish.org