New Podcast: The Disappearance of Amanda Jones

In August 2005, a pregnant Jefferson County, Missouri woman disappeared. Amanda Jones’ family says she went to meet Bryan Westfall, the man she believed to be the father of her unborn child. She never returned home. Thirteen years later, Fox 2 revisited the case to interview Jones’ family and the investigators who say all roads lead back to Westfall.

This is episode one of this new podcast series from FOX 2 reporter Katie Kormann. She discusses this cold case with the reporter who covered the story in 2005, Andy Banker. There is renewed interest in this missing person case.

Listen to the podcast here and subscribe by searching for it with your favorite podcast app to hear the next episode. You can also watch each episode on YouTube here.