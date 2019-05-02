Police searching for I-70 shooter after woman hit by bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Police are searching for a suspect in connection to this shooting. They sent a photo of the person and need your help to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

ST. LOUIS – A shooting on I-70 has left a woman in critical condition. The shooting is being investigated by the St. Louis police department.

The incident happened around 4:15 pm on Tuesday afternoon when a woman told police someone shot at her while she was driving on Interstate 70.

From Bommarito Automotive SkyFox we can see where the shooting happened on Interstate 70 near West Florissant. A 27-year-old woman told police she was driving westbound on the highway when someone in a silver Mercedes Benz started shooting at her car. She was shot in the lower back and arm and was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the woman did not recognize the man who shot her.

An investigation is ongoing.