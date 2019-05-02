St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Nominees

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (STLHSMTA) are designed to celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.
On Wednesday, STLHSMTA announced their nominees for the award ceremony. For Best Production Musical, the nominees are:
- Belleville West High School - The Drowsy Chaperone
- Chaminade College Prep - Newsies
- Cor Jesu Academy - 42nd Street
- Festus High School - Joseph and the Amazing, Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Kirkwood High School - Wonderful Town
- Lafayette High School - Legally Blonde
- St. Dominic High School - Les Miserables
- Timberland High School - The Addams Family
- Westminister Christian Academy - Meet Me in St. Louis
Congratulations to the nominees! The award ceremony will be June 2nd at the Fox Theatre. Help us celebrate excellence! To grab tickets or view the rest of the nominations, visit STLHSMTA.com.
Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.