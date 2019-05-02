St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Nominees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (STLHSMTA) are designed to celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

On Wednesday, STLHSMTA announced their nominees for the award ceremony. For Best Production Musical, the nominees are:

Belleville West High School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Chaminade College Prep - Newsies

Cor Jesu Academy - 42nd Street

Festus High School - Joseph and the Amazing, Technicolor Dreamcoat

Kirkwood High School - Wonderful Town

Lafayette High School - Legally Blonde

St. Dominic High School - Les Miserables

Timberland High School - The Addams Family

Westminister Christian Academy - Meet Me in St. Louis

Congratulations to the nominees! The award ceremony will be June 2nd at the Fox Theatre. Help us celebrate excellence! To grab tickets or view the rest of the nominations, visit STLHSMTA.com.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.