× Suspect crashes stolen car after police chase on I-255

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A suspect driving a stolen car had was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on an Interstate 255 exit police said.

Officers spotted a car they say that had been stolen during a home invasion in Alton around 1:00 a.m.

According to authorities, they then began to chase the vehicle on Interstate 255 at Highway 143.

During the chase, police were able to use spike strips to puncture the car’s tires.

The vehicle then crashed into the grass near I-255 and Madison.

It is reported that the driver tried to flee the scene, however, he was arrested a short time after.