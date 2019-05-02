Tim’s Travels: St. Louis luxury homes self-guided tours

ST. LOUIS -  The Haven of Grace is an organization that fills a need in the community to help young women who are pregnant and homeless. They provide a place to live, educational programs, and long-term support to break the chain of generational poverty.

Join The Haven of Grace May 4 for a self-guided tour of multiple luxury homes built by St. Louis' finest custom home builders.  All attendees will have the chance to will have a chance to speak with the architects and builders.

For more information visit: www.stlouishomesmag.com

