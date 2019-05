× Two injured after car crashes into shoe repair store

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a car smashed into a shoe repair store.

The incident took place at Aaron’s Shoe Repair, located in the 4100 block of Mexico Road.

According to Central County Fire and Rescue, an employee and customer suffered minor injuries.

