WEST ALTON, Mo. - A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the city of West Alton, Missouri as the Mississippi River continues to rise in the area.

Projections indicate that water could overtop the levee system on Saturday into Sunday with a full crest of 35.5 feet on Monday.

Parts of highway 94 are already closed.

The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District advises residents should start putting a plan into place to protect their property, pets, and family.