Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We've heard the warnings: eat better foods to live a longer, healthier life. But Americans don't seem to be listening. Nathanial Jordan is a former Marine and police officer who lost more than 100 pounds and has kept it off for years.

Jordan is the keynote speaker at the End of Spring Holistic Health Fair & Seminar. Event info:

Harris-Stowe State University

Emerson Performance Center

3026 Laclede Ave.

St. Louis, Mo 63103

Saturday, May 4th, 2019 - 12pm - 6pm