Blues pushed to the brink as Stars take 3-2 series lead

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues are on the brink of elimination after a second straight playoff loss to the Dallas Stars Friday night at Enterprise Center. The 2-1 defeat gives the Stars a 3-2 series lead as the action shifts back to Texas and Game 6 Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Center Jason Spezza scored his third goal of the series 2:42 into the first period and Defenseman Essa Lindell added another in the second.

The Blues turned up the pressure in the third, with Jaden Schwartz taking advantage of Dallas goalie Ben Bishop’s inability to clear the puck out of the zone to score early in the period to cut the lead in half. A furious final two minutes saw the Blues pull Jordan Binnington from the net to get an extra skater onto the ice, but Bishop, the former Blue, turned away 38 shots to shut down any hopes of a late push to tie the game.

Game six is set for Sunday in Dallas.