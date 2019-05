Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Reading is fundamental in giving kids a jumpstart towards a good future. Books can offer a window into the world that children might not otherwise see. The OMG Book Fest will be held in St. Louis Saturday.

You can attend the festival on May 4 from 1-4 pm. It is open to the public and will be at the Ladue fifth grade center. Cost is $5 per family with ticket fees 100% redeemable toward a book purchase.