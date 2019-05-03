Friday mascot: Adopt Gatsby the dog

Posted 12:52 pm, May 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Our mascot of the week is Gatsby ! He is a 3-year-old dog recently came to the APA after spending a year in a rural shelter.

The APA of Missouri says that, "He likes quiet evenings at home with his closest friends rather than a wild party full of strangers or casual acquaintances. He loves a soft bed and a place to cuddle, is well potty trained and gets along well with other dog friends. He is a bit of a climber and likes to jump, so would do well with a high fenced yard or being walked on a leash."

To visit Gatsby, head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Rd. or call (314) 645-4610.

 

