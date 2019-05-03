× Hendricks & Cubs Shut out Cards 4-0

Kyle Hendricks threw a four hit shutout and teammate Anthony Rizzo hit a three run homer to sink the Cardinals 4-0 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

It was the first meeting of the season between the two long time rivals. Jack Flaherty started on the mound for the Cardinals and pitched well. He struck out nine Cubs batters in five and two-thirds innings pitched. His one bad pitch? The home run hit by Rizzo. The Cubs first baseman had three hits in the game.

Hendricks was rock solid for the Cubs. He threw just 81 pitches in the complete game shutout win. The Cardinals could muster just four singles off Hendricks (2-4). Flaherty absorbed the loss for St. Louis. His season record falls to 3-2.

With the win, the Cubs pull to within a game and a half of the first place Cardinals in the NL’s Central division. Game two of this three game series will be Saturday afternoon in Chicago.