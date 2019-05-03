In Your Neighborhood – Must see attractions in Florissant, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORRISANT, MO. - Looking for something to do in Florissant? Whether you're a local, new in town or just cruising through Randi Naughton and Tim Ezell visit some of the most must-see attractions.

Florissant is a city in St. Louis County, Missouri. It is a middle class second-ring northern suburb of St. Louis.

They spoke with Florissant MayorTim Lowery, stopped by the Florissant Golf Club, picked up some goodies from the iconic Old Town Donuts and Hendel`s Food. Drink. History, and celebrated the 25th Anniversary at Dooley`s Florist and Gift Shop.