Justine Ruszczyk’s family reaches a $20 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis

The family of a woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer has reached a $20 million settlement with the city, according to Mayor Jacob Frey.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Mohammed Noor was found guilty Tuesday of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the fatal July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, who had called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Frey announced the settlement in a press conference Friday. Of the $20 million, $18 million will go to the Ruszczyk family and $2 million will be donated to a fund for safe communities at the Minneapolis Foundation, Frey said.

“This is not a victory for anyone, but rather a way for our city to move forward,” Frey said. “I do believe that we will move forward together, united in the shared belief that such a tragedy should never occur in our city.”