× MoDOT closing NB I-55 ramp to Popular Street Bridge this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing to close the ramp from northbound I-55 to the Popular Street Bridge Friday evening.

MoDOT Crews will be repairing damage from several crashes over the winter and be re-striping the westbound lanes on the bridge.

The closure is scheduled for 7:00 p.m, weather permitting and should reopen by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

