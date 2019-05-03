× Old Monroe’s Bicentennial Celebration rescheduled for early June due to flooding

OLD MONROE, Mo. – The 200-year Bicentennial Celebration scheduled for this weekend in Old Monroe has been canceled due to flooding in the area. The celebration has been rescheduled for June 8th.

River levels continue to rise in the area. The Mississippi River is forecast to crest at 36.8 feet in Winfield on Sunday. The Cuivre River in Old Monroe is expected to crest at 32.2 feet in Old Monroe.

When the Mississippi River reaches 36 feet, portions of southbound lanes of Highway 79 south of the bride will close due to water over the road. The river may reach this level as early as Saturday morning, May 4th. Also, the Brevator levee breaches that occurred in April of 2019 have not been repaired. This means areas within that levee district may flood faster than usual.

The Heitman levee South of Old Monroe began overtopping at around 12 p.m. Friday, May 3rd, this levee does not protect the City.

The levee that protects the City of Old Monroe is handling the water at this time. These levels are subject to change at any time. As always be aware of rapidly changing conditions and avoid the flood-prone areas until waters recede. Turn Around Don’t Drown. Avoid flooded areas and roadways.