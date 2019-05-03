× Public visitation set for slain 5-year-old boy from Illinois

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. – A public visitation is planned for a 5-year-old Illinois boy whose parents are charged with murder in his death.

Andrew “AJ” Freund is to be remembered at Davenport Funeral Home on Friday afternoon during a public walk-through visitation.

The boy’s parents, 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund Sr., are due in court next week for a preliminary hearing. Authorities accuse the parents in the boy’s beating death. Police found his body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing.

An obituary on the funeral home’s website said AJ “was an extremely smart and friendly boy” who couldn’t wait to start kindergarten in the fall.