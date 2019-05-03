QueVivaSTL campaign starts before Cards – Cubs series after ‘It’s so boring’ comment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A comment on late night TV by Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in January added more fuel to the baseball rivalry between Chicago and St. Louis. He said, “Who would want to play in St. Louis? It’s so boring.”

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina posted to Instagram soon after the comment saying, “All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city. There should be respect and you should play and compete with respect. Only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by Bryant and Dempster. #ceroRespectforthisstupidplayers #QuevivaStlouis #LOVESTL”

Now, there is a social media campaign to promote the city and all that it has to offer. Downtown STL Inc. is asking influencers to share their love for the Gateway to the West to mirror Molina’s #QuevivaStlouis post. The campaign begins as the Cardinals and Cubs start their series in Chicago.

Justin Barr’s compilation of drone video he shot of the area is going viral. The post is getting thousands of reactions on Facebook. He is better known for his persona on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as “STL From Above.” You can find out a lot more about his business here. His #LOVESTL video posted to YouTube has this comment: “In response to Kris Bryant calling St. Louis “so boring” I’ve joined a local movement to show what St Louis has to offer. Trust me, it’s not boring.”