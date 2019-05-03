St. Louis mother charged with negligence in baby’s death

ST. JOHN, Mo. — A mother has been charged after her 4-month-old baby boy was found dead in a home on the 3600 block of McKibbon Thursday morning. Blessing Barlee faces charges for endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. She is accused of not being there to ensure the safety of the child.

Two other juveniles also lived in the home. One is back with the biological mother, the other is in DFS custody.

The baby’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no cause of death listed yet.