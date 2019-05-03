St. Louis Street Dept. builds flood wall along Alabama Ave. Bridge over River Des Peres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis is preparing for rising river levels. In south St. Louis, the city streets department shut down traffic on the Alabama Avenue Bridge over the River Des Peres by building a flood wall with sandbags.

Just south of the flood wall in south St. Louis County, standing water covers the baseball field and much of the parking lot at Lemay Park.

The River Des Peres is just about touching the underside of the bridges along this stretch as it flows towards the Mississippi River, which is expected to crest near downtown at 12.5 feet over flood stage Monday morning (May 6).

The high waters are already having an impact north of the city. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District advises people to avoid contact with flood waters in the area after it was forced to shut down the Watkins Creek pump station in Spanish Lake, which means untreated water will flow downstream into the Mississippi River.

The city of St. Louis encourages residents to make an emergency plan and pack supplies in their home and car. Residents should plan to have enough supplies in case they are not able to leave their home, but they should also plan where they and their pets will go if they have to evacuate their home.

People across the region should map out how they will get to a safe location if they are forced to evacuate and they should plan multiple routes to get there in case the roads become flooded.