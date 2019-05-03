Starbucks’ newly released color-changing cups already selling out

Posted 6:39 am, May 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Coffee fans are going crazy over a new Starbucks product!

This week, the coffee chain quietly began selling a set of five, color-changing tumblers at stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The cups are temperature sensitive so when filled with a cold drink, they transform into ombre shades.

  • Rose: light pink to coral red
  • Citron: yellow to emerald green
  • Sky: light blue to cobalt blue
  • Apricot: light orange to tangerine
  • Arctic: teal to raspberry pink

A pack with all five colors including lids and straws cost $16.95 per pack.

The first batch to hit store shelves quickly sold out after the eye-catching cups became a viral hit on Twitter and Instagram.

