Starbucks’ newly released color-changing cups already selling out

ST. LOUIS - Coffee fans are going crazy over a new Starbucks product!

This week, the coffee chain quietly began selling a set of five, color-changing tumblers at stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The cups are temperature sensitive so when filled with a cold drink, they transform into ombre shades.

Rose: light pink to coral red

Citron: yellow to emerald green

Sky: light blue to cobalt blue

Apricot: light orange to tangerine

Arctic: teal to raspberry pink

A pack with all five colors including lids and straws cost $16.95 per pack.

The first batch to hit store shelves quickly sold out after the eye-catching cups became a viral hit on Twitter and Instagram.

Starbucks literally has color changing cups and I’m so obsessed pic.twitter.com/LuA6fUZEMA — 🐝 (@ba1leye) April 29, 2019

“Thanks for calling Camp Hill Starbucks”

“Do you guys have anym-“

“No we don’t have anymore color changing cups.” Except for me 😏 pic.twitter.com/Gh93Xg3ehD — Lil Abs 🦈 (@saltnpeppertone) May 2, 2019