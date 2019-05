Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The music world lost a legend when musician Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose in 2017 at the age of 66. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers enjoyed a decades-long career. scoring several hit singles.

Author Jon Scott is credited with helping launch Petty's career. Scott wrote the book "Tom Petty and Me: My Rock and Roll Adventures with Tom Petty." It chronicles their friendship as Petty rose to fame.