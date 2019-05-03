× Trailblazing John Burroughs grad Jake Bain stepping away from football

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jake Bain, the local star football player who went viral after coming out to his classmates at John Burroughs, announced Thursday that he’s leaving the sport he loves to take care of his mental health.

In a note shared on Twitter, Bain said he’d struggled with his mental health even before he came out publicly in December 2017.

“I have come to the realization that mental health is not something you can ignore and expect to get better,” he wrote, adding that he will continue to advocate for LGBTQ+ athletes and greater overall inclusion.

Bain appeared in four games in his freshman year of Division I football at Indiana State University.

Bain thanked his teammates, head coach Curt Mallory, and the coaching staff for their acceptance and understanding.

In March 2018, members of the Westboro Baptist Church came from Kansas to John Burroughs in order to protest Bain and the school. The school community supported Bain through the ordeal.

The incident and Bain’s courage in coming out led to him being invited to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.