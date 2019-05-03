Volunteers in Elsberry fill sand bags to stop flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY, Mo. - The Mississippi River is expected to crest at Winfield at 36.9 feet on Saturday. That's 13 feet above flood stage and dangerously close to topping the levees there.

In Elsberry, volunteers have been filling sandbags; over a thousand on Thursday alone. It's a real community effort, with folks from the local Providence Bank and students with Future Farmers of America stepping in to help. Those sandbags are already being put to work, shoring up levees and protecting at-risk roads.

Officials are hopeful the fast-moving crest will minimize the impact of this flood event. The US Army Corps of engineers activated its emergency operations center in the St. Louis, Elsberry and the St. Charles area.