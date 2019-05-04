County Police issue Endanger Person Advisory for woman who left Mercy Hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police have issued an Endanger Person Advisory for a woman last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South on Kennerly Road in south St. Louis County around 1:30 pm.

Police say, Amanda Gannon, 23, had made a suicidal statement and is off her medication.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, black and gray socks, no shoes and carrying a green bag.

If you have seen Ms. Gannon, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.